iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $73,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

