Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.21.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

