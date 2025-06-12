Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $360.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $358.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

