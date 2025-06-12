The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

