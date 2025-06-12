Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $363.09 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.29.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.