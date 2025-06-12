Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.8% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

