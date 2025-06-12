SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.98 and its 200 day moving average is $273.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

