Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $629.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $567.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

