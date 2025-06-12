Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $83,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $513.89 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.34. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

