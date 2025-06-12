Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock worth $4,872,471. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

