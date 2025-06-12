Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $179.10 on Thursday.

Shares of RSP opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

