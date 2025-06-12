Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – June 11th

Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Canadian National Railway are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the inventories of raw materials and finished fertilizer products held by producers, distributors and retailers to ensure a consistent supply. These stocks—ranging from nitrogen, phosphate and potash blends to compound formulations—are kept in warehouses, silos or shipping terminals. Maintaining adequate fertilizer stocks helps buffer against seasonal demand swings, logistical disruptions and price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.38. 912,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,612. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 5,173,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,188,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 1,534,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 9,209,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 1,013,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,595. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $125.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Further Reading