GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

GE stock opened at $245.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.47. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

