Exchange Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exchange Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

