Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.