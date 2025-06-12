Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 24,564 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 352.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 113,088 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 318,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.