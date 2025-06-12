Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after buying an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

