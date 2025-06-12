Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $807.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

