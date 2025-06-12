iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,746 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.