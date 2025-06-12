Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VUG opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.