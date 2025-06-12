Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,408 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.