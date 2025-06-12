apricus wealth LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after acquiring an additional 543,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,256 shares of company stock worth $2,688,472 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.