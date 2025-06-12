Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.36. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

