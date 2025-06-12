Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.55.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.93 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

