Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook of Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCJ. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research upped their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

