Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

