Kelly Financial Services LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

