Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 255,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 380,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

