T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,401,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $262.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

