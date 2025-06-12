Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,619 shares of company stock worth $35,758,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CB opened at $285.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.77. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

