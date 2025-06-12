532,117 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 532,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,384 shares of company stock worth $4,872,471. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

