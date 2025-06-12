Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

