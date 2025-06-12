Sterling Financial Group Inc. Buys 56,345 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 567.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 136,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

