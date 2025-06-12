West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CJS Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of STZ opened at $168.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

