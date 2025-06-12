Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $228,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

Linde Stock Down 1.5%

Linde stock opened at $468.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.31 and its 200 day moving average is $448.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

