Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,285 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $708.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $622.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

