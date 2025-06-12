Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $46.38 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $198.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

