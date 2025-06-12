May Barnhard Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SHY stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.