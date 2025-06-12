Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 50% – What’s Next?

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 203,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 65,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Trading Up 50.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

