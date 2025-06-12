Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%
IVE stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.96.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
