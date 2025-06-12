Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 727 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

