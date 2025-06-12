Top Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Alphabet, Rocket Lab USA, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, and Archer Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equities of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to space technologies—ranging from satellite communications and Earth observation to rocket launches and space tourism. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the emerging commercial space economy, which is fueled by technological innovations, private capital, and government contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.89. 17,347,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,155,589. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.38.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,595,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $493.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 23,819,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,695. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.02.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

ACHR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 64,980,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

