Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Bank of America, MercadoLibre, DocuSign, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Welltower, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business involves acquiring, developing, managing or financing property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial warehouses. By investing in these stocks, individuals gain indirect exposure to real estate markets and potential income through dividends and capital appreciation without directly buying or managing physical properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,663,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,719,671. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $340.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $18.33 on Monday, hitting $2,464.07. 255,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,180. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,063.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.86. 6,496,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $76.57. 6,552,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,459,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 42,998,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,304,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.18. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

