Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $301.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.83. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.