Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

