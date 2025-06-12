Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lifted by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,730,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

