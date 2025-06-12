Best Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or support video games and related hardware or services. Their market value rises and falls based on factors like game release success, consumer trends, technology advances and competitive dynamics. Investors buy and sell these equities on major stock exchanges to gain exposure to the video gaming industry’s growth and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.43. 7,342,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,850,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $779.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.99. 3,633,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,918. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.59. 645,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,007. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,723. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.51. 220,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -389.31 and a beta of 0.70. TKO Group has a one year low of $100.76 and a one year high of $179.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83.

