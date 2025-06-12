Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $526,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,885,211.61. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

