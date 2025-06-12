Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Shares of VRT opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

