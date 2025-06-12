GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 211 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,330,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE FI opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

